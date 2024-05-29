‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ sequel is on the cards?

Former actor Imran Khan talked about the possibility of a sequel to his debut Bollywood movie ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’, co-starring Genelia D’SOuza.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Imran Khan, who has been away from films for many years at this point, answered if fans can witness a sequel to the cute love story of Meow and Ratz, and whether he would be interested in making his comeback to Bollywood with the movie.

Khan maintained that a ‘character-driven’ film like ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ doesn’t require a sequel and he is not sure if that would work.

He said, “In Jaane Tu, it’s a kind of film where characters’ emotional journeys is the culmination of the plot and because of that, to have a sequel you have to then reopen their emotionality which may or may not work.”

“Sequels generally are for plot-driven films, not character-driven films,” added the ‘Luck’ actor.

“The one where your entire journey is a character journey and the journey of these characters finding love, finding who they are, and finally ending up here [together]. The only way to readdress it, i.e. to poke that, open it up, and make it. I don’t know if that works,” he explained.

Filmmaker Abbas Tyrewala’s coming-of-the-age rom-com ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’, starred Imran Khan and Genelia D’SOuza, in the lead roles of Jai and Aditi respectively. The title turned out to be a major commercial success upon its release in July 2008 and garnered positive reviews from critics.

