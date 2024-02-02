‘Bigg Boss 11’ contestant files rape complaint against friend

A former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant has filed a complaint against her friend, alleging him of rape and blackmailing.

As reported by Indian news agencies, a TV actor and female contestant of ‘Bigg Boss’ season 11, filed a complaint against a friend, on Wednesday, accusing him of rape at his residence in South Delhi.

As per the FIR (First Information Report), filed at the Tigri Police Station in New Delhi, under section 376 [rape] of the Indian Penal Code, the reality show contestant alleged that the incident occurred in a Deoli Road flat last year, when her friend offered her food and drinks at his residence before allegedly spiking her drink and raping her.

She also alleged her friend blackmailed her under the pretext of marriage. “During the meeting, he drugged me and then raped me. Later, he promised to marry me,” she said.

Reportedly, the officials have launched an investigation into the matter and are currently on the search for the accused, whereas, no official statement from the police has been released as yet.

Meanwhile, the identity of both, the victim and accused have not been released to protect their privacy.