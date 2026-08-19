Ayesha Khan ignited speculations about her engagement with her cryptic social media post.

Big Boss 2023-famed contestant Ayesha Khan took to her official Instagram handle and made a post featuring a glimpse of romantic moments with a man whose identity is kept hidden in the images. Khan deliberately did not reveal the face to continue with her social media rumors. Fans wondered if the “Bigg Boss 17” star had secretly taken a significant step in her personal life.

However, according to other reports, it has been suggested that the pictures are part of Ayesha’s collaboration with a jewelry brand, and her caption hinted at a photoshoot rather than a major personal announcement.

She simply wrote, “A dream,” leaving her followers in suspense. Ayesha has not confirmed whether she is actually engaged or if the mystery man holds a special place in her life. Recently, she has largely avoided discussing her personal relationships in the media.

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For those unfamiliar, Ayesha Khan became a household name after her dramatic entry into “Bigg Boss 17” as a wild card contestant. Her entry created a significant stir due to her complicated relationship with comedian and reality show winner Munawar Faruqui. Ayesha claimed that Munawar first reached out to her on social media for a music video, and their professional connection gradually turned personal. She also stated that Munawar expressed his feelings for her, telling her that he loved her and that she was the kind of woman he wanted to marry.

The biggest twist came when Ayesha discovered Munawar’s connection with Nazila Sitashi. She claimed that Munawar had told her he had already broken up with Nazila before getting close to her. However, when she saw him talking about Nazila inside the “Bigg Boss 17” house, she felt betrayed. Ayesha confronted Munawar, accusing him of misleading her. Munawar later apologized and became emotional during the controversy, but Ayesha clarified that they were never officially in a relationship. Their chapter eventually came to an end after Ayesha demanded an apology, which Munawar accepted. He is now married to makeup artist Mehjabeen Kotwala, with the couple tying the knot in May 2024 and welcoming their baby girl, Balra, later that year. Now, all eyes are back on Ayesha, as fans await clarification on whether her recent post signifies an engagement announcement or is simply part of a glamorous jewelry campaign.