Karan Veer Mehra wins ‘Bigg Boss 18’

Indian film and TV actor Karan Veer Mehra won season 18 of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

In Sunday night’s finale of ‘Bigg Boss 18’, finalist Karan Veer Mehra beat Indian television superstar Vivian Dsena, powerlifter Rajat Dalal and actor Avinash Mishra, to pick up the glitzing trophy of the season. Chum Darang and Eisha Singh were the other two finalists of the season.

Besides the trophy and title, he also took home a cash prize of a whopping INR50 lacs with him.

Notably, Mehra’s participation in the latest season of ‘Bigg Boss’ came hot on the heels of his winning ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14′ – the stunt-based reality show of the same channel, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Reacting to his double win, the ‘Ragini MMS 2’ actor said, “I feel very happy. I am the chosen one. I did the rare task of winning back-to-back reality shows.”

“I believed in myself. I worked hard and aimed for the top, and it happened. I came to know a few things about me, like that I am an emotional person. Before, when I used to cry over little things, I felt bad. But now, I believe that it’s okay,” he added.

