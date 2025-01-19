Bigg Boss 18 finale: Akshay Kumar leaves without filming segment with Salman

Fans of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar were left disappointed after the latter left without filming his segment in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18.

The ‘Welcome’ star was set to appear in the Bigg Boss 18 finale as the special guest, however, the segment did not go as planned, according to Indian media outlets.

Reports said that Akshay Kumar arrived at the Bigg Boss 18 sets to film his segment with Salman Khan.

However, he left without filming his segment after Khan was late to arrive on the sets.

As per reports, Akshay Kumar waited for Salman Khan who was late for over an hour to arrive on the Bigg Boss 18 sets.

Kumar then left without shooting his part as he had a trial screening of ‘Jolly LLB 3’ scheduled.

The makers of the show reportedly called the Bollywood actor to return for shooting, however, he refused due to his schedule.

The two Bollywood stars later spoke on the phone and expressed their resolve to ensure their appearances together in the future.

Following the development, the makers of the Indian reality show released a new promo for the Bigg Boss 18 finale, which only features Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sky Force’ costar and debutante Veer Pahariya.

In the promo, Salman Khan is seen assigning Pahariya the task of announcing the contestants who are being eliminated from the show.

Hosted by the Bollywood superstar, Bigg Boss 18 kicked off with 23 housemates.

Following the eviction of 17 participants, six housemates are in the race to lift the coveted Bigg Boss 18 trophy.

Among the finalists are actors Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, and Avinash Mishra, along with model Chum Darang and fitness influencer Rajat Dalal.