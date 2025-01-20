Vivian Dsena breaks silence after losing ‘Bigg Boss 18’

Indian TV superstar Vivian Dsena finally broke his silence on losing ‘Bigg Boss 18’ to Karan Veer Mehra, despite being the top favourite for the season.

After 15 weeks of intense competition, the latest season of the Indian reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ came to an end last night, with Karan Veer Mehra beating the other five finalists, including Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang and Eisha Singh, to lift the trophy and take home the title along with the cash prize of INR50 lacs.

However, these results came as an absolute shocker for ‘Bigg Boss’ fans all around when the ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’ actor did not win season 18, despite being the face of Colors and a ‘laadla’.

Reacting to the defeat, Dsena said, “I’ve won so many hearts, so I’m not losing anything here. That’s my biggest achievement.”

“For me, to be a part of a captive reality show has always feared me and I’ve conquered that in Bigg Boss, all because of my fans and viewers,” he continued. “So I think I should be the last one to be ungrateful.”

“I’m very grateful to my fans and viewers. Thank you so much for all the love and support. This was not at all possible without you guys,” he concluded.

While Dsena maintained his cool and had no regrets after losing the show, his wife Nouran Aly was visibly disappointed and was spotted losing her calm on the media reporters, as seen in the videos doing rounds on social media.