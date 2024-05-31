Bigg Boss: Anil Kapoor replaces Salman Khan as host

JioCinema has announced that actor Anil Kapoor will replace Bollywood star Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

The new promo of Bigg Boss was shared by JioCinema on Instagram on Friday showing a person walking in what looks like a room as scenes from the previous seasons get played.

Anil Kapoor is then showed ordering a chair while his face is still not to be seen.

The Mr. India actor whistles and says, “Kursi manga re. (Get the chair),” as another person in the background replies, “Sir, Jhakas.”

Kapoor then responds, “Bahot hogaya re jhakas.. Karte hai na kuch aur khas. (Enough of Jhakas, let’s do something special).”

As the actor delivers the dialogues, he takes the seat while his face is still not shown in the promo.

Earlier this month, JioCinema dropped the teaser for Bigg Boss OTT 3 with a major hint that Anil Kapoor would replace Salman Khan as the show’s host.

The teaser, shared on Instagram, revealed that Bigg Boss will begin streaming in June.

The show was initially set to begin in May, however, it faced delays due to reasons unknown.

The change in the host of the Bigg Boss came amid reports that the Wanted actor might miss hosting the reality show owing to date issues.

Others actors reportedly considered to host the show included filmmaker Karan Johar and Sanjay Dutt apart from Anil Kapoor.

However, the previous teaser using Kapoor’s ‘Jhakaas’ intensified speculations that he is finalised to host this season.