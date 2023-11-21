Biggest LPG cargo ship docks at Pakistan’s Bin Qasim Port

KARACHI: Biggest-ever cargo ship carrying Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has docked at Qasim International Terminal, Karachi Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, it is for the first time in Pakistan’s history that a ship carrying 11,000 metric tons of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) docked at Karachi port.

The massive cargo ship was imported from the Iraqi city of Basra carrying 5,000 tons of LPG for private importers and 6,000 tons for private terminals.

On September 29, Karachi’s Port Qasim received the largest-ever cargo vessel measuring 355 meters at one of its terminals for the first time.

Read more: Largest-ever cargo vessel to date docks at Port Qasim Karachi

Karachi’s Port Qasim handled its largest-ever container-laden cargo vessel measuring 355 meters for the first time. The vessel was berthed at a private company DP World’s terminal and the unloading process is underway.

The Singaporean vessel – APL LE HARVE – carrying import orders from across the country anchored at Port Qasim Karachi today from Jeddah after a two-day journey.

The port administration said that the cargo vessel will depart for India after the unloading process is completed.

It is pertinent to mention here that In December 2019, the biggest container-laden ship in the history of Pakistan anchored down at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The ship, namely ‘Cosco Belgium’ was a giant container vessel that anchored down at the South Wharf area of Karachi Port.