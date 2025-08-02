Step-by-step guide to apply for Punjab Bike Scheme incentive of Rs 100,000

The Punjab government has launched the Punjab Bike Scheme to promote eco-friendly transportation by encouraging people to shift from petrol motorcycles to electric bikes. As part of this Bike Scheme, residents can receive up to Rs. 100,000 in financial support when purchasing a new electric motorcycle.

Under the Chief Minister’s Green Credit Program, this initiative is aimed at cutting down carbon emissions and increasing the use of electric vehicles in the province. Those who buy and register an electric bike through the official portal will be considered for the Punjab Bike Scheme.

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab Bike Scheme

According to officials, only those who purchase a new electric bike after December 2024 are eligible for the scheme. Applicants must submit the following documents:

Purchase date

Company and model of the bike

Registration number

Chassis number

Copy of the registration book

Clear photographs of the vehicle

A program representative will then verify the application in person. Once verified, applicants will receive the first payment of Rs. 50,000.

Second Payment Based on Usage

To receive the second instalment of Rs. 50,000, users must link their electric bike to the Green Credit mobile app. After completing 6,000 kilometres within six months, the remaining amount will be issued.

Who Is Not Eligible?

The Punjab Bike Scheme does not apply to retrofitted bikes. Only newly purchased and registered electric bikes qualify for the cash incentive.

Environmental Goals

This year, the government plans to convert 2,000 petrol bikes and 250 other vehicles to electric alternatives. This effort is expected to cut carbon emissions by 8,000 tonnes annually. The larger goal of the Punjab Bike Scheme is to shift 30% of the province’s transport fleet to electric vehicles by 2030.

The Punjab Bike Scheme is being seen as a major step toward greener transport solutions, with clear guidelines on who can benefit and how to apply.