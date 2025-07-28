Govt announces Rs100,000 cash reward for motorcyclists; here’s how to get it

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs100,000 for motorcyclists and bikers who convert their petrol bikes into electric vehicle (EV).

Speaking at a ceremony in Lahore, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Punjab government has launched a forest initiative allowing citizens and industries to adopt parks and forests to offset their carbon footprint.

She added that the Environment Department has also introduced a Green Credit Program, under which citizens can earn financial incentives in the form of green credits by planting trees.

Encouraging interested individuals to visit the official website https://greencredit.punjab.gov.pk, the minister stated that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will provide Rs 100,000 to those motorcyclists who convert their petrol motorcycles into electric ones through the Green Credit Program.

Aurangzeb further highlighted that the government is also promoting the transition to LED lighting, which will also earn citizens carbon green credits.

She stated, “The ‘Plant for Pakistan’ initiative is part of the Chief Minister’s vision to increase Punjab’s green cover through urban forests.

Click here to read this news in Urdu

She criticized the previous governments’ claims of large-scale plantations without accountability, stating, “We are not making empty slogans like the so-called ‘Billion Tree Tsunami.’ Every tree planted is being monitored and mapped, and an Australian-style monitoring technology will be fully installed this year.”

The minister also announced plans for a technology-based fire control force in Punjab, with the Bank of Punjab overseeing the entire process. She said encroached forest land has been reclaimed and stressed the government’s commitment to expanding and protecting forest areas.

Aurangzeb shared that residents of Lahore can receive a sapling delivered to their homes by calling 1399, calling it a gift from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Additionally, she revealed that 300,000 trees will be planted around the Ring Road and noted that smog had been a pressing issue in Lahore for the past decade. “Under the Chief Minister’s directive, steps are being taken to control smog. Seven air quality monitors have already been installed as part of the Punjab Air Quality System,” she said.

She urged citizens to take part in the greening efforts: “It is the responsibility of every Lahori to plant more trees. The more we plant, the better our air quality index will become.”