Earn Rs60,000 per month with CM Punjab Internship Program 2025

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated the second phase of the CM Punjab Agriculture Internship Program 2025, a targeted initiative aimed at empowering young agriculture graduates and boosting the province’s agricultural sector.

Under this program, 2,000 interns with degrees in BSc Agriculture or BSc (Hons) Agricultural Engineering will receive a monthly stipend of Rs60,000.

The initiative not only offers gainful employment to educated youth but also promotes the adoption of modern agricultural practices among farmers.

How to apply

Applications can be submitted to the office of the Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) in each applicant’s respective district.

A district-wise quota system has been implemented to ensure equitable representation. Additionally, an Agricultural Helpline (0800-17000) has been activated to assist both applicants and farmers.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif described the program as a significant step toward achieving her vision of a “golden-yielding Punjab.”

She emphasized the role of educated youth in transforming the agriculture sector and highlighted the government’s broader efforts through complementary initiatives such as the Kisan Card Program, Green Tractors Scheme, and the Tube Well Solarization Project.

She also revealed plans for a Model Agriculture Mall, which will offer comprehensive agricultural services under one roof.

This comprehensive approach reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to modernizing agriculture, empowering youth, and enhancing productivity across rural communities.

