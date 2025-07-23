Punjab govt set to launch electric tram service in Lahore

LAHORE: Following the success of electric buses, the Punjab government is all set to introduce the electric tram service in Lahore.

Imported from China, the first electric tram from has reached Lahore, which will initially be operated on Canal Road, according to an official.

The tram consists of three interconnected units and runs entirely on electricity. With just a 10-minute charge, it can cover 25 to 27 kilometers and has a capacity to carry 250 passengers.

The tram runs like a subway but operates on roads. A pilot project has already begun near Lahore Airport to test the battery-powered electric vehicle.

A Public Relations Officer said that the tram is currently being assembled at the Ali Town Depot. It will be launched as a pilot project in its initial phase.

He said that the service will be free of cost initially during the pilot phase.

“The tram service will be free during the trial period. If the trial is successful, ticket prices will be introduced for regular operations,” the spokesperson added.