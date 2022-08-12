Bilal Abbas Khan, Sajal Aly set to reunite on screen?

One of the most beloved on-screen pairs, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Aly are all set to entertain audiences together once again.

According to the reports, the ‘Khel Khel Mein’ duo will be seen sharing screen space in an upcoming project, to be produced under the banner of ‘Six Sigma Plus Production’ for ARY Digital.

Reportedly, the title tentatively named ‘Kashaf’ will be helmed by seasoned film and TV director Nadeem Baig, while the script is to be penned by veteran actor-writer Mohammed Ahmed.

This project will be the second collaboration of the ace director Nadeem Baig and powerhouse performer Sajal Aly with ‘Six Sigma’ of Humayun Saeed, the first being the mega-hit drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, where the actor played LC Rabia Safeer.

For the uninitiated, Nadeem Baig is the genius behind Pakistan’s highest-grossing flicks, ‘Jawaani Phir Nahi Aani’ franchise, ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ and ‘London Nahi Jaunga’. In addition to superhit silver screen projects, Baig also has acclaimed drama serials like ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’, ‘Dil Lagi’ and ‘Pyarey Afzal’ to his credit.

About the actor duo, Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan were last seen together in the 2021 release historical flick ‘Khel Khel Mein’. The title was directed by Nabeel Qureshi and produced by Fizza Ali Meerza.

