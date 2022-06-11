WATCH: ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ trailer is finally out!

ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films and Six Sigma Plus Productions on Saturday released the much-awaited trailer of Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat starrer “London Nahi Jaunga”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY FILMS (@aryfilmsofficial)

The film, directed by Nadeem Baig (Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani), stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed and Salman Shahid.

The star-studded movie has been written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY FILMS (@aryfilmsofficial)

ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films and Six Sigma Plus have previously produced some of Pakistan’s highest-grossing movies including Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

The film is slated to release on Eid-ul-Azha.

Here are some pictures from the trailer launch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY FILMS (@aryfilmsofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY FILMS (@aryfilmsofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY FILMS (@aryfilmsofficial)

Comments