Bilal Abbas Khan is celebrating his 33rd birthday, and heartfelt wishes from close friends and colleagues have been pouring in on social media.

Among the most talked-about wish came from his fellow actor Gohar Rasheed, who shared a warm birthday note for Bilal on his Instagram Story.

Sharing a throwback image of them posing together at a wedding event, Gohar called him “Hajji Sahab,” as Bilal recently performed Hajj.

“Happy birthday Hajji sahab @bilalabbas_khan lots of love and best wishes baby,” Gohar Rasheed wrote.

Bilal Abbas Khan – known for his performances in hit dramas including Bala Tu – has had a busy and eventful year both professionally and personally.

Last month, the actor was spotted in Makkah in a video that circulated widely on social media, where he was seen alongside former cricketers Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq as well as television host Fakhar-e-Alam during their pilgrimage.

On the professional front, he was last seen onscreen in ARY Digital’s hit drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, alongside Hania Aamir.

On his previous birthday, Bilal Abbas Khan shared a reflective note on Instagram, expressing gratitude for life’s journey, lessons, and personal growth.

“Grateful for the lessons, the scars, the laughs, and the late-night overthinking. Life’s been a mix of plot twists and blessings, both equally important.Trying each year to be a better human, not just an older one. Here’s to growth, grace, and good cake,” he wrote at the time.