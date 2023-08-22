‘Apne bachon ke better future ke lye’: Bilal Qureshi’s post goes viral

Actor Bilal Qureshi shared a patriotic message in a social media post which is going viral.

Bilal Qureshi shared a picture of him with actress-wife Uroosa Qureshi on Instagram. His sons Sohan and Romaan were also in the portrait.

In the post, the celebrity stated that he would live in Pakistan and provide a better future for his children.

“Apne bachon ke better future ke lye kahan jaon aur kyun jaon… Mujhe yahin rehna hai bas ALLAH mere mulk ke halaat behtar ker de ke har koi aasani se khush reh sake (Where and why I should go for a better future for my kids. I have to live here. I pray before Allah to improve our country so people can live happily here)” he wrote.

Netizens welcomed his statements and prayed for the country’s well-being.

Bilal Qureshi takes to the platform to share pictures and videos of his family’s whereabouts. Here are some of their heartwarming visuals.

Bilal Qureshi and Uroosa Qureshi tied the knot in 2015. They are proud parents to two boys, Sohaan and Romaan, born in 2016 and 2021 respectively.

He has been a part of many hit drama serials since his 2012 debut. Apart from his acting career, the young actor is fairly active on his social media and YouTube channel and enjoys a huge following.