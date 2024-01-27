‘Gave the wrong reaction…’: Bilal Saeed breaks silence on mic-toss fiasco

Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed addressed his viral video from a recent show where he tossed his mic at a concertgoer.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to his Instagram handle with photos of his concert, Bilal Saeed opened up on the recent mic-toss stir. He wrote, “The stage has always been my whole world l; I have always felt the most complete and the most alive while performing!”

Saeed continued, “I forget my sickness, stress, worries- I leave everything behind when I perform for my fans. And no matter what, nothing should have come in the way of me and the respect that my stage deserved from me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bilal Saeed (@bilalsaeed_music)

Addressing the controversy, the ‘Baari’ singer added, “I love my fans and sometimes that love can be overwhelming for both sides. It wasn’t the first time someone was misbehaving in the crowd but it was definitely the first time I gave the wrong reaction!”

“I should have never left the stage,” Saeed admitted and concluded the post with the hashtag ‘The Show Must Go On’.

For the unversed, Saeed made headlines earlier this week after a video of him from a recent concert at a college event surfaced on social media.

The ‘Baari’ singer was performing at a youth fest of the Punjab Group of Colleges when the incident took place, where he hurled the mic towards a miscreant in the audience and left the stage right after.

Cardi B faces charges after mic-toss incident