Bilateral trade means benefit, PM Imran Khan says in Dushanbe address

DUSHANBE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has addressed the Tajikistan Business Community session on Thursday wherein he noted the purpose of his visit is to further the trade ties between the two countries, ARY News reproted.

Unfortunately, energy production in Pakistan is expensive but we are trying to facilitate our business community and taking special measures to that end, the PM said in his address today.

The PM said of the Central Asia-South Asia power project, commonly known as CASA-1000, that Pakistan needs its completion at the earliest so it can benefit from cheaper electricity.

PM Imran Khan reached Dushanbe in Tajikistan on a two-day visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit session.

Tajikistan Prime Minister Qahir Rasoulzadeh received Pakistan’s prime minister at the airport.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, NSA Moeed Yusuf, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi and Abdul Razzak Dawood are accompanied by the prime minister.

The premier, during his two-day visit, will also meet presidents of Iran, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

READ: PM LANDS IN DUSHANBE TO ATTEND SCO SUMMIT ON AFGHANISTAN

The prime minister will also visit Presidential Palace in Dushanbe to meet the President of Tajikistan.

Relevant to note that the delegations of China, Russia, Pakistan, India, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are attending the SCO’s council of Heads of State session. It opens today and will conclude on Friday.