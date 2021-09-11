DG ISI hosts spy chiefs from Iran, Russia, China, Tajikistan in Islamabad: sources

ISLAMABAD: Director General (DG) Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Saturday hosted a meeting of spy chiefs from China, Russia, Iran and Tajikistan in Islamabad to discuss ongoing developments in Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the developments, DG ISI Faiz Hameed headed a meeting of the spy chiefs from China, Iran, Russia, and Tajikistan where they discussed the ongoing security situation.



Chiefs of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were also present as emerging security situation in Afghanistan was discussed. The forum agreed on intelligence sharing to ensure peace and stability.

The DG ISI has visited Afghanistan recently where he met members of the Taliban, Hezb-e-Islami Chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, and others to discuss the situation in the aftermath of a Taliban takeover.

According to sources privy to the development, DG ISI Faiz Hameed lead a delegation of senior Pakistan officials and had reached Kabul on September 4 to hold talks with the new administration in the Afghan capital.

According to sources, during a meeting with the Taliban delegation, the two sides discussed travel procedures along the Pak-Afghan border and requests regarding the evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan by various countries.

Read More: TALIBAN SEE PAKISTAN AS SECOND HOME, SAYS SPOX ZABIHULLAH MUJAHID

The sources further shared that security issues also came up during the meeting and a joint mechanism would be devised to stop elements that could take advantage of the ongoing situation and disturb the peace on both sides of the border.

Pakistan’s spy chief met Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on September 05 and discussed issues around forming an inclusive government.