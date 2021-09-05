DG ISI Faiz Hameed meets Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, discusses ‘inclusive govt’

ISLAMABAD: Director General (DG) Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has met former Prime Minister of Afghanistan and Hezb-e-Islami Chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar during his Kabul visit following a Taliban takeover, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the Afghan media reports, Pakistan’s spy chief met Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Saturday night and discussed issues around forming an inclusive government.

DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Saturday led a delegation of senior Pakistan officials to Kabul to hold talks with Taliban leadership.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed also met Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan and other officials during his visit to Kabul.

It was reported ahead of a meeting with the Taliban delegation that the two sides would discuss travel procedures along the Pak-Afghan border and requests regarding the evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan by various countries.

“They will devise a procedure for the evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan, besides also discussing mechanism regarding daily transit of travelers from the Pak-Afghan border,” the sources having knowledge of the agenda said.

They further shared that security issues would also come up during the meeting and a joint mechanism would be devised to stop elements that could take advantage of the ongoing situation and disturb the peace on both sides of the border.

The DG ISI was also spotted at a Kabul hotel where a reporter of a foreign news channel asked Gen Faiz, “What do you think will happen in Afghanistan now.”

“Don’t worry, everything will be okay,” Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed replied.