DG ISI Faiz Hameed leads delegation to Kabul: sources

KABUL: Director General (DG) Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Saturday led a delegation to Kabul to hold talks with Taliban leadership, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the development, DG ISI Faiz Hameed is leading a delegation of senior Pakistan officials and had reached Kabul to hold talks with the new administration in the Afghan capital.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Issues relating to Pak-Afghan security, economy, and other matters will be taken up with the Taliban leadership during the visit,” they said.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and said that Pakistan will continue to work for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Read More: TALIBAN CO-FOUNDER BARADAR TO LEAD NEW AFGHANISTAN GOVT

He added that Pakistan will support the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan had cautioned Dominic Raab against the role of ‘spoilers’, both inside and outside Afghanistan, which could destabilise the situation.

Read More: TALIBAN SEE PAKISTAN AS SECOND HOME, SAYS SPOX ZABIHULLAH MUJAHID

Recalling his telephonic conversation with his British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the premier had shared Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. He underlined the importance of a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and regional stability.