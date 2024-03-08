Bilawal ‘agrees’ to devaluation of powers in meeting with MQM-P

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has ‘agreed’ to more devaluation of powers in Sindh in a meeting with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the inside story of the meeting between PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the MQM-P delegation, Sindh’s ruling party head said he will put forward the matter of more devaluation of powers in the party ranks.

Sources privy to the development said Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Dr Farooq Sattar raised the matter of more empowerment to the local bodies representatives in the province.

“It was Benazir Bhutto’s dream to devaluate the powers to the grass-root level,” the sources quoted Dr Farooq Sattar as saying to Bilawal.

The former foreign minister assured the MQM-P delegation to raise the matter with the party ranks, they further said.

The meeting between the PPP and MQM-P leaders was held in Islamabad. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached MQM-P Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s residence in the parliament lodges on Thursday night.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was accompanied by PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Saad Rafique and Azam Nazir Tarar.

Following the meeting, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) announced to vote for Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election.