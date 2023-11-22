Bilawal asks senior politicians to ‘quit politics’

CHITRAL: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here Wednesday said that veteran leaders of opposition parties failed to address the masses’ problems during their tenures as prime minister and they should now sit at home and allow young leadership to address the country’s problems, ARY News reported.

He said leaders of opposition parties have disappointed people and masses of KP were looking now to PPP for resolutions to their problems.

Addressing a big party convention here, he said that people’s rule would be established after winning the February 8 General Election.

Bilawal said the people of KP would reject all those political parties who failed to deliver despite remaining in power for nearly 10 years in KP.

He maintained that people also knew about a Punjab-based political party that plunged the country into a price hike affecting the lives of the common man.

The PPP chairman said the country suffered due to politics of confrontation and hate-based politics by two opposition parties that deceived the masses on the name of so-called change and respect for votes. Bilawal said that people wanted employment and not agitation.

Bilawal said Sindh province had made progress due to the continuity of PPP regime policies and recorded development projects completed there.

He demanded full implementation of the 18th Constitutional amendment and NFC share to provinces.

Bilawal said the people of Chitral were close to his heart and their problems would be addressed after coming into power.

Yesterday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s statement about ‘old politicians’ was for his father Asif Zardari.