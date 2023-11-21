Bilawal’s remarks about ‘senior politicians’ meant for his father: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s statement about ‘old politicians’ was for his father Asif Zardari, ARY News reported.

As per details, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a meeting with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at his residence.

The meeting was also attended by PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Senior organizer Maryam Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar. Both leaders discussed seat adjustment in upcoming general elections.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that PML-N and JUI-F will participate in election together and other parties are also contacted in this regard.

He maintained that all institutions must play role within their jurisdiction for transparent elections as Pakistan cannot afford another controversial election.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appealed to the masses to give him a chance in the general elections 2024 to serve them.

He said it is time for elder politicians to take a rest at their homes. Problems of the masses will not be addressed if the old enmity continues between the political leaders, Bilawal added.

On November 18, PML-N and MQM-Pakistan, also announced to contest the upcoming general elections 2024 jointly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified general elections on February 8, 2024 in light of the Supreme Court’s order.