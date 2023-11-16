General elections: Bilawal asks masses to give him a chance

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday appealed to the masses to give him a chance in the general elections 2024 to serve them.

This he said while addressing a public gathering in Abbottabad as part of the election campaign.

“It is better to give me a chance rather than making people prime minister for second or fourth time,” the PPP chairman said, adding that he won’t disappoint the masses if given a chance.

He said it is time now for elder politicians to take a rest at their homes. Problems of the masses will not be addressed if the old enmity continues between the political leaders, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari observed that the solution to the problems isn’t difficult, one needs will to serve the masses. Bilawal said the PPP believes in the power of people and always represented the common people.

PPP always strived hard to eliminate poverty and inflation which have made the lives of the countrymen miserable, the former foreign minister said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that his party will win the general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as earlier it was ‘cornered’ during the elections.