Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announces legal battle against ECP

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has hinted at beginning a legal battle against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for freezing the development schemes’ funds, ARY News reported on Monday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced the future strategy while addressing the Sindh local government (LG) representatives in Karachi today.

He said that they will write to the chief election commissioner (CEC) and the caretaker Sindh chief minister (CM) to take up the issue of freezing funds for the development schemes. He added that PPP would approach the courts if the issue is not addressed.

Bilawal said that he would not tolerate corruption and that the PPP leaders must prioritise to address the public issues. “We want the continuation of development schemes in the Centre and provinces.”

“PPP is the only political party who wants timely elections while some other parties are raising complaints about delimitations and weather conditions. We are fully prepared to participate in the general elections.”

Bilawal said that they would not rest until the announcement of exact election schedule by the ECP.

The PPP chairman slammed the caretaker government and the ECP for creating hurdles in the completion of the development schemes.

He said that PPP is the only political party that can pull the country out of the crisis. “LG representatives must fulfil their responsibilities. The delimitation process has been completed and now, the ECP should have announced the election date.”

Bilawal announced to hold district-level power shows across the country on October 18 in connection with the Karsaz incident.

He asked PPP leaders to work hard to get success in the upcoming elections. He added that only PPP could end the trend of the politics of hatred and divisions in the country.

Earlier, PPP demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce an exact schedule of general elections to ensure transparency.