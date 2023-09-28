PPP demands ECP to announce exact schedule for general elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Thursday that the PPP is demanding an exact schedule from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding general elections in a transparent manner.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there had been a consensus among the political parties to complete the census and delimitation process so that the next elections could be held in a proper manner.

“We have asked ECP to organize free and fair elections without delay,” he said.

Related: ECP reduces six KP seats in new delimitations

In reply to a question about ambiguity in the general elections, he said his party is insisting on the election commission to announce a time frame and exact date so that we can participate in the elections with full preparation and without ambiguity.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) formed a legal team to challenge the new delimitations.

As per details, the legal team headed by the president of PLF will challenge the new delimitations.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued preliminary list of new delimitations on Wednesday ahead of general polls.

Related: New delimitations: Karachi’s NA, PA seats increased

Yesterday, the chief election commissioner (CEC) and ECP members approved the preliminary list of new delimitations under the 2023 digital census data.

After CEC’s approval, the commission issued the initial list of the delimitations on its website.

For the National Assembly (NA), the voter quota for Punjab province was fixed at 905,595, 913,000 for Sindh, 907,913 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 930,900 for Balochistan and 787,954 for Islamabad.

The voter quota for the Punjab Assembly will be 429,929, 428,431 for the Sindh Assembly, 355,270 for the KP Assembly and 292,047 for the Balochistan Assembly.

The election commission will address the objections from October 28 to November 26, whereas, the objections could be filed against the delimitations from September 27 to October 26.

The hearing on the pleas against the delimitations will be conducted till November 25. The ECP will unveil the final delimitations on November 30.

After the publication of the final delimitations, a 54-day election schedule will be announced and general polls will be held in the first week of January 2024.