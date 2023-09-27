PPP forms legal team to challenge new delimitations

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) formed a legal team to challenge the new delimitations, ARY News reported.

As per details, the legal team headed by the president of PLF will challenge the new delimitations.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier issued a preliminary list of new delimitations ahead of general polls.

The chief election commissioner (CEC) and ECP members approved the preliminary list of new delimitations under the 2023 digital census data.

After CEC’s approval, the commission issued the initial list of the delimitations on its website.

Yesterday, the delimitation process of for the national and provincial assemblies entered its final phase and the ECP decided to approve initial delimitations.

For the National Assembly (NA), the voter quota for Punjab province was fixed at 905,595, 913,000 for Sindh, 907,913 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 930,900 for Balochistan and 787,954 for Islamabad.

The voter quota for the Punjab Assembly will be 429,929, 428,431 for the Sindh Assembly, 355,270 for the KP Assembly and 292,047 for the Balochistan Assembly.

The election commission will address the objections from October 28 to November 26, whereas, the objections could be filed against the delimitations from September 27 to October 26.

The hearing on the pleas against the delimitations will be conducted till November 25. The ECP will unveil the final delimitations on November 30.