General elections: ECP orders chief secretaries to start preparations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued directives to the chief secretaries of the four provinces and chief commissioner Islamabad to start preparations for organising general elections in the last week of January 2024, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ECP sent letters to all four provincial chief secretaries and Islamabad’s chief commissioner to start preparations for organising the general elections.

It stated that all administrative officers are bound to assist the commission for general polls. The chief secretaries have been ordered to assist the district election commission.

It has been directed to provide administrative and logistic support to the commission besides providing safe places for keeping the election material.

The letter also stated that the administrative officers should ensure the provision of tablets to the returning officers (RO) besides making foolproof security arrangements at the localities where election material is kept.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024.

In a statement, the ECP said that it reviewed work on delimiting constituencies and decided that the initial list for the delimitation of constituencies would be published on September 27.

“The final delimitation list will be published on November 30,” said ECP, adding that general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024 following the 54-day election schedule.

The electoral body was under immense pressure from the political parties regarding the announcement of the election date.

The announcement comes a day after the ECP said it had scheduled a meeting with political parties next month to discuss the code of conduct for general elections.