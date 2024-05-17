FIA arrests two passengers traveling on fake documents

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration wing has arrested two passengers at Karachi Airport for traveling on fake documents. ARY News reported.

As per details, the arrested individuals, identified as Mohsin Shahzad and Omar Farooq, landed at Karachi Airport had fake visas and stamps on their passports, including a fake Mozambique visa and fake entry stamps from Greece and other countries.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused had obtained the fake visas through two different agents, who promised to smuggle them to Europe for Rs 15 lakh each. The agents are from Sialkot and Hafizabad.

The accused have been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further legal action.

The FIA spokesperson said that the agency is cracking down on human trafficking and fake visa scams, and those found guilty will be brought to justice.

In a separate incident, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration wing successfully apprehended an individual traveling on counterfeit documents.

According to the details, the arrested individual was identified as – Saddam Hussain – who traveled to Pakistan using a fake Pakistani passport.

READ: FIA arrests an individual traveling on fake documents

The accused allegedly handed over more than Rs 2.5 million to different agents for the purpose of creating counterfeit documents in order to travel from Libya to Italy.

The arrested individual revealed that he obtained the fake passport from a Pakistani agent residing in Libya.