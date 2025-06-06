Bilawal asks Trump to play role in bringing India to negotiating table

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and head of high-level Pakistani Parliamentary delegation Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged US President Donald Trump to play a proactive role in bringing India to the negotiating table for comprehensive talks with Pakistan.

In an interview with AFP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan is willing to discuss terrorism, but emphasized that Kashmir must be central to any dialogue. He warned that India is setting a dangerous precedent in South Asia by justifying war in response to terrorist incidents.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the fate of the 1.7 billion people and two great nations cannot be left to faceless, non-state actors, nor dictated by India’s new normal.

In its analysis, AFP said President Donald Trump has repeatedly spoken of preventing nuclear war and said the United States has offered to facilitate talks between the two sides at a neutral location.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said India is deliberately undermining regional peace through unlawful and unilateral aggression against Pakistan.

Speaking in an interview with a Chinese media outlet in New York, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted that India’s repeated acts of unprovoked violations on Pakistani soil threaten stability across South Asia.

Bilawal highlighted that sustainable peace can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy. He stressed that while Pakistan remains committed to peace, it will not compromise on defending its sovereignty.

PAK-INDIA CONFLICT