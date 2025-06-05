India undermining regional peace, says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

NEW YORK: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and Head of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said India is deliberately undermining regional peace through unlawful and unilateral aggression against Pakistan.

Speaking in an interview with a Chinese media outlet in New York, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted that India’s repeated acts of unprovoked violations on Pakistani soil threaten stability across South Asia.

Bilawal highlighted that sustainable peace can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy. He stressed that while Pakistan remains committed to peace, it will not compromise on defending its sovereignty.

He criticized India’s aggression, stating that such actions jeopardize efforts for harmony in the region.

Responding to a question, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated that Pakistan prioritizes negotiations over conflict and urged the international community to play its part in promoting lasting peace in South Asia. “Pakistan has consistently demonstrated a responsible and peaceful approach,” he added.

The former foreign minister recalled that following the Pulwama incident, Pakistan promptly offered an impartial investigation and invited international observers to participate. However, India rejected the proposal, and even after a month, failed to identify or apprehend any suspects linked to the attack.

He asserted that India launched unilateral strikes against Pakistan without providing any credible evidence, and such actions violate the principles of international law and justice. “The global community must take serious notice of India’s refusal to cooperate,” Bhutto urged.

He claimed that India’s real motive, under the guise of counterterrorism, is to destabilize regional peace. “Unilateral actions pose a serious threat to peace. Transparent investigations are the only viable path forward,” he stated.

Bilawal further suggested that if India reconsiders its stance, a neutral international forum could be established to investigate recent and past acts of terrorism. “The Prime Minister of Pakistan can be persuaded to support such a forum,” he noted.

He said India of supporting terrorist groups operating in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, asserting that both nations should present their claims and evidence before an impartial body to seek justice and prevent future attacks.

“We do not want war following acts of terrorism—especially between two nuclear-armed states. Pakistan would not only accept such a forum but actively welcomes it,” Bilawal said, adding that the Kashmir issue remains the root cause of instability and must be resolved to ensure lasting peace.

