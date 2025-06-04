Pakistani delegation briefs UNGA president about India’s threats to peace in South Asia

A high-level Pakistani parliamentary delegation, led by Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and former foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, met the President of the General Assembly, Philemon Yang.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of rising regional tensions in South Asia following the Pahalgam incident and the subsequent escalation of hostilities.

Mr. Bilawal Bhutto apprised the President of the General Assembly of the deteriorating regional security situation following the Pahalgam incident.

He conveyed Pakistan’s grave concern over India’s hasty and unfounded accusations against Pakistan, made in the absence of any credible investigation. He drew attention to India’s subsequent military actions, including targeted strikes on civilians and the holding in abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty — measures well recognized as violations of international law and established inter-state norms.

Underscoring Pakistan’s principled approach of restraint and responsibility, Mr. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reaffirmed the country’s commitment to peace, regional stability, and multilateralism.

He emphasized that sustainable peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without a just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the UN Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions.

He further stressed that the international community should play its role in restoring the Indus Water Treaty and initiating a comprehensive dialogue between Pakistan and India.

The delegation also highlighted the grave humanitarian implications of holding in abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty which would set a dangerous precedence, leading to weaponization of water and wars over water.

It underlined that India’s unprovoked aggression against Pakistan must not be allowed to become a new normal as this would undermine the rules-based international order. It also stressed that the sanctity of treaties should be respected.

The President of the General Assembly expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s continued engagement with the United Nations. He underlined that dialogue and diplomacy was the only path to peace. He also emphasized the need to uphold UN Charter and international law.