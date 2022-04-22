Bilawal Bano Gay?: PTI’s Lahore Jalsa song goes viral

A singer stole the show in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Lahore Jalsa with his catchy song against the leaders of the ruling coalition and its video is viral.

The lyrics were against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who is his party’s Vice President also.

Those in attendance at Minar-e-Pakistan clearly enjoyed the energetic song with great enthusiasm. They clapped, cheered and waved the national flag as well as that of the party.

The viral video got quite a response from netizens. It has at least 126,000 views. It has nearly 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Islamabad protest, fresh elections

Imran Khan has hinted at giving a call for the Islamabad protest and asked the PTI workers to start preparations. He clarified that his political party is not willing to create chaos in the country.

He also clarified that they are not challenging the army and the nation is standing side-by-side with the armed forces.

He demanded to immediately organise fresh elections in the country as PTI will never accept the imported government.

