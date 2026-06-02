SKARDU: Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said that Gilgit-Baltistan should be given powers similar to those granted to Pakistan’s provinces under the 18th Amendment.

Addressing a public gathering in Skardu, he said the PPP wants to strengthen Pakistan economically and believes in a long-standing political and generational connection with the people.

Bilawal noted that the political atmosphere in the last election was one of celebration, while the current environment feels more like mourning.

He said the PPP remains the only party that truly represents the poor and working class. According to him, the party has consistently supported farmers and labourers and believes real national progress comes only when the lower-income segments of society are uplifted.

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He criticized opposing political parties, saying they believe that supporting the wealthy alone leads to national development. “This approach only makes the rich richer and the poor poorer,” he said, adding that development should ensure fair income for farmers and jobs for young people.

He also highlighted the contributions of former leaders, saying Zulfikar Ali Bhutto empowered workers by giving them ownership in industries, while Benazir Bhutto was remembered for her focus on jobs and social support programs. He added that Asif Ali Zardari continued those policies through initiatives like the Benazir Income Support Programme.

Referring to national security, Bilawal said Pakistan is the only Muslim-majority country with nuclear capability, which he claimed prevents other countries from viewing it aggressively. He added that the country’s nuclear programme was initiated under Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.