Bilawal Bhutto meets BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday visited the residence of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, ARY News reported.

The PPP leader met the BNP-M chief to offer his condolences on the death of his father, Sardar Ataullah Mengal.

During the meeting, the overall political situation of the country was also discussed.

Earlier in the day, President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal here to offer condolence on the demise of veteran Baloch leader Ataullah Mengal.

Party leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Mohammad Zubair were also accompanied with him.

Sadar Ataullah Mengal have services for Pakistan’s politics, he had a pivotal role for the constitutional amendment to remove 58-2B clause from the constitution,” Shehbaz Sharif said while offering his condolence to Akhtar Mengal.

“We have to offer respect to all provinces and serve the people by providing them resources,” Shehbaz said. “We all have to work together for promotion of the democratic system,” he said.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal thanked Shehbaz Sharif and the PML-N on behalf of his family and the party.