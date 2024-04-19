Bilawal Bhutto calls opposition lawmakers ‘monkeys’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Friday castigated the opposition lawmakers for their ‘ruckus’ during President Asif Ali Zardari’s address to the parliament, calling them ‘jungle’s monkeys’, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, the former foreign minister termed the opposition’s use of abusive language in the joint session “unparliamentary” behaviour.

“President Zardari made history by addressing the parliament as head of the state for the seventh time tomorrow”, Bilawal Bhutto said. Unfortunately, he added, the opposition made its own history.

The PPP chairman noted that they are not afraid of “jungle’s monkeys” and his party has a history of fighting ‘dictators’.

The remarks came a day after PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers created a ruckus during the maiden joint sitting of parliament after the February 8 general elections.

Meanwhile, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq suspended membership of two MNAs – Jamshed Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal – due to “abusive language” during President Asif Ali Zardari’s address.

The House adopted a motion introduced by the Speaker Ayaz Sadiq regarding suspension of membership of two lawmakers – Jamshed Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal.

“Jamshed Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal [MNAs] used abusive language and approached the dais of the speaker in a threatening manner, which is unacceptable,” the motion stated.

Backing the NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s disciplinary action, Bilawal Bhutto said that it was necessary to set a precedent.