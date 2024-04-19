Two MNAs’ membership suspended over ruckus during President’s address

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Friday suspended membership of two MNAs from PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) due to “abusive language” during President Asif Ali Zardari’s address to joint session of Parliament, ARY News reported.

The House adopted a motion introduced by the Speaker Ayaz Sadiq regarding suspension of membership of two lawmakers – Jamshed Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal.

“Jamshed Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal [MNAs] used abusive language and approached the dais of the speaker in a threatening manner, which is unacceptable,” the motion stated.

The motion further detailed their disruptive behaviour, including blowing whistles and trumpets, chanting objectionable slogans, and displaying banners and placards, all of which violated the sanctity of the house and the rules outlined in the Rules of Procedure of Conduct of Business International 2007.

Citing Rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly read with Rule 33 of the Parliament Joint Sitting Rules 1973, the Speaker named them and ordered the withdrawal of their membership from the Assembly.

This decision was made in accordance with the established rules and regulations to maintain the decorum and integrity of parliamentary proceedings.

In his address, President Zardari emphasised the need to foster an atmosphere of mutual respect and political reconciliation by embracing the vision of great leaders including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He expressed the confidence this will also help to effectively tackle all the challenges which are not impossible to overcome.

The President emphasised meaningful dialogues, parliamentary consensus and time-bound implementation of rigorous reforms to take the country forward.