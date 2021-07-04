Bilawal’s Islamabad-bound plane makes emergency landing in Multan

KARACHI: A technical fault cropping up in Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Karachi to Islamabad flight Sunday has forced it to make an emergency landing in Multan instead from where he’s embarked on to travel the remaining distance by road, ARY News reported citing inside sources.

The sources have confirmed to ARY News that the PPP supremo Bilawal was also accompanied by senior party leaders including Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah. Now the top leadership has gotten on to Shah Rukn-e-Alam Interchange towards the motorway.

In a separate event today, the national security adviser Moeed Yusuf and information minister Fawad Chaudhry said India was behind the Johar Town blast in Lahore as Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani shared the findings of the investigations from suspects involved in the act.

Moeed Yusuf while addressing the presser said that the Lahore blast was sponsored by India and the person who managed the entire act was linked to RAW.