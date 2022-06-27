Bilawal Bhutto felicitates PPP over victory in Sindh LG polls

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated Pakistan People’s Party on its victory in the local government elections in 14 districts of Sindh, ARY News reported on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister congratulated the PPP on ‘outstanding performance’ in the first phase of Sindh LG polls in 14 districts of the province. “People chose a peaceful, prosperous and progressive Sindh,” he wrote.

“[People] rejected politics of hate and division. [They] have rejected politics based on religion or ethnicity. They chose Jinnah’s,” the foreign minister added.

Congratulations PPP on outstanding performance in LG phase 1 elections in 14 districts of Sindh. People chose a peaceful, prosperous & progressive sindh. rejected politics of hate & division. rejected politics based on religion or ethnicity. They chose Jinnah’s 🇵🇰. #جئےبھٹو — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 27, 2022

Amidst incidents of violence, and clashes, the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won with a big margin in the first phase of Sindh LG polls in 14 districts of the province, according to the unofficial results.

Read More: Sindh LG polls: PPP leaders with 487 general member seats

According to the unofficial and unconfirmed results, Pakistan People’s Party grabbed 487 sets of Town Committees during the first phase of LG polls in Sindh.

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) stood second with 78 seats, Independents third with 60 Town Committees seats, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fourth with 12 seats.

