Sindh LG polls: PPP leads with 487 general member seats

Amidst incidents of violence, and clashes, the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won with a big margin in the first phase of Sindh LG polls in 14 districts of the province, according to the unofficial results.

According to the unofficial and unconfirmed results, Pakistan People’s Party grabbed 487 sets of Town Committees during the first phase of LG polls in Sindh.

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) stood second with 78 seats, Independents third with 60 Town Committees seats, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fourth with 12 seats.

Seven Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazlur-backed (JUIF) candidates were declared victorious while JUI and MQM secured two and one general member seats respectively.

On Sunday, two people were killed and at least 20 people were injured in the clashes that broke outside various polling stations, local media reported.

The polling began at 8 am and continued until 5pm without any pause. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had extended the voting time in areas where the polling was stopped due to some reasons.

The 14 districts of Sindh include Larkana, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Tharparkar.

