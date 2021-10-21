Bilawal Bhutto directs early completion of Karachi uplift projects

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Bilawal House, ARY News reported.

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to development projects, water problem, and other issues in the port city were discussed. The Karachi administrator informed the PPP chairman about provincial government-led ongoing development projects in the megacity.

پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری سے کراچی کے ایڈمنسٹریٹر مرتضی وہاب کی بلاول ہاؤس میں ملاقات چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کو ایڈمنسٹریٹر کراچی مرتضی وہاب نے شہر قائد میں جاری ترقیاتی کاموں کی تفصیل سے آگاہ کیا@BBhuttoZardari @murtazawahab1 pic.twitter.com/v0LRqCrsNW — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) October 21, 2021

Bilawal Bhutto directed Administrator Karachi to pay special attention to every area of the metropolis. He also directed Murtaza Wahab to ensure the timely completion of the Sindh govt-funded development projects in Karachi.

کراچی شہر کی ترقی میں تسلسل کے حوالے سے کوئی رکاوٹ برداشت نہیں کروں گا، چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کیماڑی سے سہراب گوٹھ تک کراچی کے ہر علاقے پر خصوصی توجہ دی جائے، چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی ایڈمنسٹریٹر کراچی کو ہدایت — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) October 21, 2021

Separately today, the second consignment of Green Line buses has arrived at the Karachi Port on Thursday, bringing the total number of buses to 80.

A Cargo vessel name MV IVY Ocean carrying 40 Greenline buses from China was scheduled to anchor at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on October 14, but the arrival was delayed due to the unavailability of birth for a giant vessel at the KPT.

The MV IVY Ocean anchored at the Karachi Port in the wee hours of Wednesday night. With the arrival of 40 more buses, a fleet of 80 buses has been completed

