Bilawal Bhutto commends posthumous award for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has reacted to the posthumous award ‘the Nishan-e-Pakistan’ conferred upon former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PPP founder was given the award in recognition of his services to the country, democracy and people.

Following the awards ceremony, Bilawal Bhutto described this recognition as a significant milestone, honouring the legacy of Pakistan’s first elected prime minister.

The PPP chairman emphasised that this posthumous award is evidence of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s invaluable contributions to the nation, including his role as the architect of Pakistan’s Constitution.

Bilawal Bhutto stated, “The Nishan-e-Pakistan for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is yet another victory for the ideology of Bhuttoism.”

Highlighting Bhutto’s enduring influence, Bilawal remarked, “The leader of the people, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, awakened the masses to fight for their rights. Despite the attempts of the tyrants of his time to silence him, Bhutto’s voice continues to resonate from Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.”

Read more: Zulfikar Ali Bhutto posthumously honoured with highest civil award



Earlier today, a ceremony was held at the President’s House in Islamabad to honour citizens for their distinguished services in various fields on the 85th Pakistan Day.

President Asif Ali Zardari presented the award posthumous award, ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ to Bhutto’s daughter, Sanam Bhutto, during the event.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Bhutto’s grandson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, granddaughter Aseefa Bhutto, and Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s history, taking charge during the critical period following the fall of Dhaka in 1971.

However, his tenure was cut short when he was in July 1977 and later executed on April 4, 1979.