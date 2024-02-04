Bilawal Bhutto pledges Hyderabad’s development if voted into power

HYDERABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday called on the people of Hyderabad to vote for his party in the February 8 general elections, pledging the city’s development if voted into power, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public rally in connection with elections 2024, the PPP chairman urged the people of Hyderabad to ensure that his party secures all seats, vowing that he would personally spearhead development initiatives in the city.

Bilawal Bhutto criticised the lack of positive contributions from any party to the city’s development in the past. “You have to block attempts of all those parties who are trying to come to power again and have no past performance,” he said.

He pointed out that PPP’s opponents rely on politics centered around “violence, hate, and division. “Some parties wanted to exploit religious or ethnic differences among voters,” he added.

The former foreign minister underscored the PPP’s commitment to eradicating the politics of animosity and concentrating on resolving the genuine issues confronting the masses.

He also reiterated his promise to construct 3 million houses for the underprivileged once in power and also assured the provision of 300 megawatts of free electricity through solar energy.

Furthermore, Bilawal Bhutto pledged to double the country’s income if voted to power in the upcoming Feb 8 elections. “I am committed not only to boosting the economy but to doubling it,” he added.

Earlier in the day, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that Karachi rain has exposed PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s claim about performance.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore today, Shehbaz Sharif said that Bilawal challenged him to a debate but the rain in Karachi was enough for the comparison of performance.