Bilawal Bhutto lauds Sindh govt, expresses confidence in Mayor Wahab

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Sindh government during a parliamentary party meeting chaired by him on Sunday.

Speaking to lawmakers, Bilawal Bhutto said that despite challenges, the Sindh Chief Minister and his cabinet were handling the province’s affairs commendably and that development work in Karachi would soon resume.

Bilawal emphasized that the party’s focus is on solving problems rather than creating conflict, adding that criticism of officials managing crises, such as the Gul Plaza incident, was “incomprehensible.”

He also defended Mayor Murtaza Wahab, stating that some opposition to him in Karachi is politically motivated and reiterating confidence in his performance.

The meeting, also attended by President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, PPP co-chairperson Faryal Talpur, and other senior party leaders, focused on unity and governance amid global and domestic challenges.

Asif Ali Zardari praised the Chief Minister and his cabinet for their dedication, urging them to continue delivering relief and public services even under difficult circumstances.

Bilawal Bhutto stressed the need for all politicians to remain on the same page during turbulent times globally, highlighting the importance of cohesion within the party. He assured that both the Sindh government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would respond to any propaganda with tangible performance and results.

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