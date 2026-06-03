DIAMER: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that if his party forms the government after the June 7 elections, he would ensure the completion of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Gilgit-Baltistan, Bilawal Bhutto said that work on the Diamer-Bhasha Dam had already been initiated and various project packages had been announced. He claimed that had the previous PPP government not been removed through what he called “rigged elections,” the dam would have already been completed.

He said that unfortunately, subsequent governments failed to fulfill their commitments regarding the project. “Diamer-Bhasha Dam is not only the right of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan but also a national necessity,” he added, stressing that no other project holds greater importance for Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto further said that President Asif Ali Zardari played a key role in giving identity to Gilgit-Baltistan and that major development work on the dam began during his tenure.

He also credited the PPP leadership for major national projects, saying that initiatives such as trains and metro systems were possible due to policies introduced during Zardari’s government. He added that projects like CPEC and the 18th Amendment were key milestones that enabled infrastructure development across the country.

Referring to political opponents, he criticized past claims regarding foreign policy decisions, stating that some narratives were misleading and ignored earlier decisions taken by previous administrations.

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