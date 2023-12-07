Bilawal says he is unaware of ‘abusive, gate no.4 politics’

SHANGLA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said he is unaware of ‘abusive and gate no.4 politics’, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Workers’ Convention in Shangla, KP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he will not seek help from ‘anyone’ except for the masses in the upcoming elections.

Bilawal claimed that there is no politician in the country whose hands are clear of corruption other than him.

The PPP chairman said that the people of Pakistan are facing a lot of difficulties at the moment, while the politicians are continuing with ‘hate’ politics. The divide in society is increasing rapidly, he observed.

The former foreign minister said he has observed all politicians closely and recognized۔ “Maybe there will be personally good people, but they don’t have a solution to the problems of the masses.”

Read more: ‘Mummy daddy can’t run ministry’, Hanif Abbasi taunts Bilawal

We have to bury the politics of hate, ego and revenge to uplift the country.

Bilawal said he is the grandchild of a person, who empowered the common people of the country and added he will not seek ‘anyone’s’ help to win general elections.

The PPP chairman asked the masses to support him and his party in the general elections 2024 if they want to change their destiny. “Together we will work hard to complete the incomplete mission of Benazir Bhutto.”