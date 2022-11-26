‘Flop show’: Bilawal Bhutto says Imran Khan fails to pull crowds

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has failed to pull ‘revolution crowds’ at ‘flop show’ in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ‘flop show’ in Rawalpindi ‘anticlimactic’ and said that the former premier was unable to pull revolution crowds.

He further alleged that Imran Khan also failed at undermining appointments of new chiefs and now resorted to resignation drama.

PTI facesaving flop show is anticlimactic. Unable to pull revolution crowds, failed at undermining appointments of new chiefs, frustrated, resorts to resignation drama. Imran demand from pindi is not azadi but to be reselected. How long will KP&Punjab be used as political props? — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 26, 2022

“Imran demand from [Rawalpindi] is not azadi [freedom] but to be re-selected. How long will KP and Punjab be used as political props?” Bilawal Bhutto added.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Imran Khan said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

