Would dissolve Punjab assembly on Imran Khan’s orders: Monis Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leader Monis Elahi has said that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would dissolve the Punjab Assembly on Imran Khan’s orders, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PML-Q leader said that they have been spending ‘bonus’ time in the Punjab government since the day their CM has elected. PML-Q would dissolve the assembly on PTI Chief’s orders, he added.

Moonis Elahi was of the view that his father Pervaiz Elahi will not think twice before dissolving the provincial assembly if and when Imran Khan orders him to do so.

27 جولائی کو اللہ پاک نے ہمیں سرخرو کیا تھا اور @ChParvezElahi کو سی ایم بنایا تھا۔ اس دن کے بعد سے ہم بونس پہ چل رہے ہیں ۔ہم اپنے وعدے پہ قائم ہیں۔ جس دن PM @ImranKhanPTI نے کہا اسی وقت انشاءاللہ پنجاب اسمبلی توڑ دی جائے گی۔ — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) November 26, 2022



In his speech in Rawalpindi a while ago, the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Imran Khan said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

