Punjab Assembly resolution demands release of Azam Swati

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly has passed a resolution demanding immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati, arrested in a case related to controversial tweets, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, provincial minister Ali Afzal Sahi tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly, demanding the immediate release of PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati.

The resolution “strongly condemns the arrest of PTI Senator at the hands of imported government”. It stated that torture was inflicted on Swati with the support of the federal government.

The provincial minister, in the resolution passed by Punjab Assembly, said that the rights of parliamentarians’ were also crushed by the action. “The victim was only arrested to stop PTI’s ‘Azadi March’ towards Islamabad,” it said, demanding the release of Azam Swati.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Swati from Islamabad on October 13. Swati was taken into custody by the FIA cybercrime wing.

On October 17, a district and the sessions court sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the case of controversial tweets.

Swati was presented before the court by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after his one-day physical remand expired today.

At the start of today’s hearing, the FIA pleaded with the court to grant three-day physical remand to recover the cellphone being used by the PTI leader.

However, the plea was opposed by the lawyer of Azam Swati. Babar Awan said the FIA had been demanding the physical remand of my client on the same ground. It has recovered 40 articles so far, he added.

The court while rejecting FIA’s plea, sent Azam Swati to jail on judicial remand for 14 days.

